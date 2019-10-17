in Atelier Management, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, Michael Schwartz

Actor Bill Skarsgård is the Cover Star of Icon Australia #3 Issue

Icon Australia enlists Michael Schwartz to capture their latest cover story featuring Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management

IT” star Bill Skarsgård teams up with fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management for the cover story of Icon Australia‘s third edition. In charge of styling was Bill Mullen, with set design from Stewarts Gerard, and grooming by Claudia Lake at Contact NYC.

Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Icon Australia – icon.ink
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Bill Mullen
Grooming: Claudia Lake at Contact NYC
Set Design: Stewarts Gerard
Talent: Bill Skarsgård
Photo © Michael Schwartz for Icon Australia / Courtesy of Atelier Management

