Bally Menswear Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection Spotlight

Bally Menswear Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaign with model Baptiste Zysman and actor Deng Lun Model photographed by Zoë Ghertner.

Discover Bally‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign featuring model Baptiste Zysman and Chinese actor Deng Lun captured by fashion photographer Zoë Ghertner. In charge of art direction was Wednesday Agency, with creative direction from Jaime Perlman Studio, and casting direction by Arthur Méjean and Piergiorgio Del Moro. Styling is work of Francesca Burns, with beauty from hair stylist Rudi Lewis, and makeup artist Niamh Quinn. Video direction by Errol Rainey, with production from Amazed by Productions.

Shot against a backdrop of the Alps, Bally’s new season menswear is inspired by its Swiss roots. Presenting dynamic outerwear and unique archive illustrations, the collection expresses creativity through colour and unexpected pairings.

Discover more of the Bally Fall Winter 2019 collection featuring Deng Lun and Baptiste Zysman:

More Bally? Take a look of the Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection lookbok

