MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cristian Jurcovan by Antonio Intorcia
The handsome Cristian Jurcovan at D’Men stars in A Boy story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Antonio Intorcia, with art direction from Luca Imbimbo. Styling is work of Virna Facchinetti, assisted by Vito Guccirado & Pasquale Cangemi, with fashion direction from Daniele Pellegrinetti. In charge of hair and makeup was beauty artist Alice Taglietti.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Cristian is wearing selected pieces from Vivienne Westwood, Les Hommes, Neil Barrett, Issey Miyake Homme Plissé, Ports 1961, Borghi Uomo, Church’s, Dirk Bikkembergs, Salvatore Ferragamo, Issey Miyake, Prada, and N°21. Discover more of the story bellow:
Sweater: Issey Miyake Homme Plissé
Pants: Ports 1961
Socks: Borghi Uomo
Shoes: Church’s
Jacket & Pants: Dirk Bikkembergs
Shirt: Salvatore Ferragamo
Trousers: Issey Miyake
Tank: Stylist’s own
Pants: Vivienne Westwood
Full Look: Prada
Shirt: N°21
Jacket & Gilet: Vivienne Westwood
Jacket & Pants: Salvatore Ferragamo
Sweater: Issey Miyake
T-shirt: Vivienne Westwood
Pants: Les Hommes
Shoes: Neil Barrett
Model: Cristian Jurcovan at D’Men
Hair and Makeup Artist: Alice Taglietti
Stylist: Virna Facchinetti
Fashion Editor: Daniele Pellegrinetti
Art Direction: Luca Imbimbo – @lucaimbimbo
Photographer: Antonio Intorcia – www.antinlab.com
Fashion Assistant: Vito Guccirado & Pasquale Cangemi
