Torn: Jordan Barrett Poses for GQ Portugal 17th Anniversary Issue
Fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik captured supermodel Jordan Barrett for the cover story of GQ Portugal‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Jan Kralicek, with casting direction from Dominika Svetikova. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jamie Tanner and makeup artist Adriana Bartosova.
For Torn story Jordan is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Dolce & Gabanna, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Massimo Dutti, and Emporio Armani among other. Discover more of the session bellow: