Dior Welcomes Drew Starkey as Ambassador

Dior announces Drew Starkey as the new ambassador for Jonathan Anderson’s collections, marking a considered alignment between the house and an actor whose public presence reflects clarity, confidence, and purpose. The appointment focuses on character, positioning Starkey as a figure whose work and attitude resonate with the direction Anderson has set for Dior.

Starkey has drawn wide attention through his performances, most notably in the series Outer Banks and in Luca Guadagnino’s film Queer. Across these projects, he has demonstrated a willingness to take risks and approach roles with intention. His on-screen presence carries a sense of focus and honesty, qualities that align closely with Dior’s current creative language.

Jonathan Anderson’s vision for Dior centers on individuals who bring depth and credibility to what they wear. Starkey fits this approach through the way he inhabits roles and presents himself publicly. His choices suggest thoughtfulness and restraint, paired with a confidence that feels grounded.

As an ambassador, Starkey represents more than visibility. His association with Dior speaks to a broader idea of alignment between personal identity and creative direction. The house recognizes in him a figure who approaches his craft with seriousness while remaining open to experimentation. That openness reflects Anderson’s approach to design, which values curiosity and integrity over excess.

The partnership also acknowledges the role of actors as cultural figures who move between disciplines. Starkey’s transition from television success to collaboration with filmmakers such as Guadagnino underscores a trajectory shaped by deliberate decisions.

By welcoming Drew Starkey, Dior reinforces its focus on ambassadors who bring substance to the house’s narrative. The collaboration reflects shared values between actor and brand, grounded in integrity, risk-taking, and clarity of purpose.