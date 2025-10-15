Next to the Poolside MMSCENE Exclusive by Miomir Milic

Photography by Miomir Milic captures models Matija Bogicevic, Kosta Zecevic, Nikola Dencic, and Kosta Glisic at Fox Model Belgrade for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS series titled Next to the Poolside. Set beside the water under the summer sun, the shoot follows the easy rhythm of the season, wet looks, sunlit skin, and a sense of camaraderie that unfolds naturally between the models.

Next to the Poolside carries the atmosphere of warm days fading into memory. The models hang out with relaxed confidence, their interactions mixing playfulness and quiet reflection. Through light, water, and presence, Milic builds a visual story that celebrates youth and ease, turning a simple poolside moment into a portrait of connection and understated style.

Title: Next to the Poolside

Photography: Miomir Milic

Models: Matija Bogicevic, Kosta Zecevic, Nikola Dencic, Kosta Glisic at Fox Model Belgrade