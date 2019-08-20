MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Interviews With Faces to Watch at Premier Models – Part 2

For the online version of our MODEL TALK section we sit down with Premier Model Management‘s new faces to talk about the beginning of their modeling careers, dream jobs, passions, and future plans.



Continue below to read the interviews and discover the Part 2 of the exclusive shoot, photographed by Paul Rowland:

JAMES BLANCHARD

How were you discovered?

A friend of mine who’s a model told me to give it a shot and thought id try it out.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

I’ve always had an interest in fashion and the way its represented.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

A student.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

Being a student.

Your dream modeling job?

Yeezy.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I’ve only just started but I’m excited to have new experiences, meet people and see new places.



Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I enjoy cooking and music.

How would you describe your style?

Skater / my own twist.

Who are your favourite designers?

Ralph Lauren.

What are your beauty essentials?

Moisturizer and good food.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

New York, Tokyo and Shanghai.

What’s on your current playlist?

Roddy Rich, YBN Cordae and Chris King.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

Focusing on my studies for now and seeing and meeting more interesting places and people.

MOISES

How were you discovered?

I was in a shopping center with my parents, and suddenly a man came to suggest me to take part of a modeling contest (he was going to be my future booker). I was 15-16 at that time and I didn´t have idea of the modelling world, but I accepted to take part of it.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

I wasn’t interested in modeling before I was discovered, but I’ve always been interested in fashion.



If you weren’t a model what would you be?

If I weren’t a model I would have inverted more time in my career as a tennis player.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

In my spare time I’m really focused on developing the creation of a fashion app.

Your dream modeling job?

I have never thought about a specific modelling job. I really love to collaborate with creative people who have passion about their job, i think that’s one of the most exciting parts of being a model.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I’ve been very lucky with my previous jobs since I’ve been able to develop my skills and learn a lot about myself. The modelling industry is a very competitive world, you can be “Top” today and “Down” tomorrow; you can be nothing today and everything tomorrow. I always say to myself that you have to be at the right place at the right moment, but the key is working hard, being professional and never give up.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I’ve been always interested in philosophy and everything that has something to do with creation, mainly the origin of Fauna and Flora.

How would you describe your style?

I always think of quality and the details of the garments, I cannot stand fashion categorization its something pretentious.

Who are your favourite designers?

I like designers who protect the clothes from fashion and trends because they bring eternal life to clothes; someone of is able to design space and time through clothes amazes me.

What are your beauty essentials?

I have none , the key is having a healthy lifestyle: physical, mental and emotional well-being

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Tokyo, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest.

What’s on your current playlist?

Each song is a different memory in my life.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I would love to live and work in Paris and create my own family. Sometimes is better not to plan neither have expectations to live freely.

OSWALD

How were you discovered?

I was discovered at Hackney carnival where I was hanging out with my friend.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

Yes because I used to model when I was 13-14 for teen brands and really enjoyed it.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

Something to do with urban planning, I am interested in how cities are designed for people to live.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

Studying at college.

Your dream modeling job?

Big catwalk shows in Paris or Milan fashion weeks.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

I have learnt to be more independent, travelling without my family and resilient.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I’m really into boxing.

How would you describe your style?

I usually go for casual streetwear.

Who are your favourite designers?

I like Virgil Abloh and Ozwald Boateng (good name!).

What are your beauty essentials?

Castor oil or Shea butter in my hair.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

I would like to go to Los Angeles, Portugal and back to Morocco.

What’s on your current playlist?

UK talents such as One Acen and American such as Meek Mill.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I want to travel around the world, earn a comfortable living and have the right people around me.

LEWIS DAVEY

How were you discovered?

I was placed with Premier through my mother agent.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

Yes, I had been thinking about it for a year or two.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I wanted to be an Olympian which is still my goal now!

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

Apart from modelling, I am training as I compete Internationally in the 400m.

Your dream modeling job?

Booking a campaign for a high end brand.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

That you have to be patient and things don’t always go your way, you have to learn to deal with not booking a job, focus on the next thing.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

Most of my passion is in Athletics, I have so much love for the sport and I also have some passion for making music too, which I will soon release when I’ve finished producing.

How would you describe your style?

Drippy.

Who are your favourite designers?

Giuseppe Zanotti, Alexander McQueen, Ricardo Tsici, MCM.

What are your beauty essentials?

This has got to be my MCM backpack, I have to take that everywhere with me.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Dubai, New York, LA.

What’s on your current playlist?

Rap Hip Hop, Drill, Afroswing.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

My dreams are to be an Olympic Gold medalist and to be a successful model, travelling the world.

Creative Director, Photographer & Styling: Paul Rowland – @marrakech_brooklyn

Photographer & 1st Assistant: Matt Lloyd

Production: Simone Barten

Shot on location by kind permission Paul Rowland & Mohammed Fajar at their home in Marrakech

The models are wearing all clothes by Norya Ayron, Ayaan Atelier and Marrakshi Life