A sustainable jewelry concept arrives in West Hollywood as GRWN launches its inaugural flagship store on Robertson Boulevard. The brand emerges from the collaborative vision of Michael Pollak, whose extensive background in luxury jewelry retailing provides industry expertise, and his son Jordan Pollak, who contributes over 15 years of experiential marketing innovation.

Their partnership creates something entirely different in the fine jewelry sector. Rather than following traditional luxury formulas focused on exclusivity and expense, GRWN develops jewelry that customers can feel genuinely positive about purchasing and wearing.

“GRWN was always meant to be more than a brand – it’s a movement rooted in meaning,” Jordan Pollak states. “This store is an extension of that vision: an environment where every detail is purposeful and every piece is a symbol.“

Renewable Energy Creates Luxury Diamonds

GRWN‘s sustainable approach centers on their GRWN By The Sun™ diamonds, created entirely through solar and wind energy rather than traditional mining methods. These lab-grown stones match earth-mined diamonds in every optical and physical characteristic while eliminating environmental damage associated with extraction.

The brand combines these sustainable diamonds exclusively with recycled, conflict-free metals, ensuring every piece meets the highest ethical standards without compromising aesthetic quality. This approach proves that responsible production can enhance rather than limit luxury jewelry creation.

Each collection reflects this commitment to meaningful luxury. Legacy Link showcases GRWN’s signature hexagonal design elements derived from their faceted “G” logo, while Diamond Essentials reimagines classic jewelry categories through sculptural innovation.

Innovative Design Meets Environmental Consciousness

The flagship store itself demonstrates GRWN’s values through cutting-edge sustainable design. Studio Bucky, led by Alexander Buckeridge, created interiors emphasizing natural textures, clean lines, and purposeful lighting that showcase jewelry while reflecting environmental consciousness.

The store’s most striking feature stands as a 9-foot crystalline installation created through collaboration with Nagami, a Spanish design studio specializing in large-format 3D printing. This towering structure was printed entirely from recycled plastic, serving dual functions as artistic centerpiece and practical jewelry display.

The installation’s dual-facing design connects street views directly to interior shopping areas, encouraging passerby engagement while demonstrating how recycled materials can achieve sophisticated aesthetic results.

Three Zones Create Complete Experience

GRWN organizes their flagship into distinct areas serving different customer needs. The main showroom functions like an art gallery, displaying collections alongside campaign visuals and the specialized Bridal Bar for engagement jewelry.

A private VIP Room provides discrete consultation space for celebrity clients, stylists, and customers seeking bespoke pieces. This appointment-only area enables personalized service while maintaining complete privacy.

Behind the scenes, creative office space serves as GRWN’s innovation center, where new concepts develop and team collaborations drive ongoing brand evolution.

Cultural Impact Beyond Commerce

Located at 501 Robertson Boulevard near the intersection with Melrose Avenue, GRWN positions itself within West Hollywood’s most dynamic shopping district. The store opened to the public on September 6, 2025, following a September 4th press preview.

Operating hours accommodate local shopping patterns: Sunday 12pm-6pm, Monday 11am-6pm, Tuesday closed, Wednesday through Saturday 11am-6pm.

This flagship establishes a new model for luxury brands that prioritize environmental responsibility and cultural contribution alongside commercial success. GRWN proves that contemporary consumers value transparency, sustainability, and meaning in their luxury purchases.

