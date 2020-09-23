LFW: JORDANLUCA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

For Spring Summer 2021 JORDANLUCA presented the collection titled “Going Nowhere” with a fashion film and an accompanying lookbook:

JORDANLUCA’s SS21 film under the name “L’Infinito di Giacomo Leopardi” was directed and filmed by Joseph Wilson.

The lookbook featuring Riad at D1 Models in London was captured by photographer Roxy Lee.

JORDANLUCA team has shared:

Reflecting on a period where true craftsmanship is in danger of disappearing, we worked with our friends and partners and London community of seamstresses, pattern cutters and highly skilled creators to support local and global communities.

For spring summer 2021 JORDANLUCA shares a unique version of London street style – see all the looks in our gallery:

Film by Joseph Wilson

Music J. ARIA

Hair Style Declan Sheils at Premier Hair And Makeup

Model Riad at D1LON

Casting by Irene Manicone

JORDANLUCA is a duo fashion brand comprised of Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto, who have between them previously worked at Erdem, Jil Sander, and Vivienne Westwood ateliers.