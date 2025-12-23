LV Trunk Edition by Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2026 Trunk Edition, under the vision of Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, launches February 5, 2026. The collection draws inspiration from the Maison’s original 1854 canvas trunk, distilling the brand’s savoir-faire into a complete and versatile men’s wardrobe. Every piece is shaped by a pursuit of effortless elegance, merging high-end craftsmanship with a pragmatic, trans-seasonal sensibility.

Heritage and Modernity: The Trunk Edition’s Core

The Trunk Edition channels Louis Vuitton’s heritage through a modern lens, presenting a wardrobe designed for seamless day-to-evening transitions. Subtle, natural tones, beige, blue, brown, black, define the palette, while each garment features a signature leather-inspired tag embossed with the collection’s ethos of endurance and refinement.

Relaxed tailoring anchors the collection, with suits in silk-wool canvas balancing durability and elegance. Silk-cashmere blends introduce a lighter touch, while blazers in double-face wool-cashmere are tailored without lining for flexibility. Off-duty essentials include a light trucker jacket, hooded blouson in velvety nubuck, double-face cashmere hoodie, and a cotton-silk denim work suit that marries toughness with tailored sophistication.

City and Country: Transitional Outerwear

Urban style is articulated through a double-face silk-blend field jacket, brushed-cashmere coat, and water-repellent wool-blend workwear jacket. Lightweight cotton-silk chambray shirts and multi-stripe cashmere-silk twill options offer relaxed layering. A laidback suit, featuring an over-shirt and matching trousers in double-face cotton-silk crêpe, delivers a contemporary, refined silhouette.

Trousers in cotton-silk double gabardine, softly brushed for a peach-like texture, cut a structured yet graceful line. Knitwear spans rib-knit cashmere cardigans, jumpers, and Damier-patterned silk-cotton pique polos. T-shirts in silk-cotton blends round out the offering, ensuring comfort and versatility.

LV Touch: Leather Goods with Refined Utility

The Trunk Edition introduces LV Touch, a new line of men’s leather goods rooted in refined utility. Four timeless bags in supple, grained calfskin, accented with suede, capture the tactile luxury at the heart of Louis Vuitton. Details such as tonal suede pockets with topstitched V motifs and V-shaped carabiners echo the Maison’s travel roots and bring a subtle workwear edge.

The LV Touch palette, black, tan, khaki, underscores the line’s understated sophistication. The Steamer 30, reimagined from a 1900s foldable design, features a softened structure. The Verso Hobo offers reversibility and practical versatility, while the Steamer Backpack and Delta Slingbag adapt from business to leisure with ease.

Essential Footwear for the Modern Man in LV Trunk Edition

Three key shoes complete the Trunk Edition. The LV Croisette loafer, in black or cognac waxed calf leather, features a lightweight rubber sole and a half-flower Monogram buckle—an emerging Louis Vuitton signature. The LV Horizon slipper, crafted with sacchetto construction, delivers seamless comfort in buttersoft leather or nubuck. The LV Soft sneaker, in navy or grey suede, is designed with elastic laces, a ruched opening, and memory foam for all-day wear.

Source DSCENE Magazine.