Fashion designer Guram Gvasalia presented VETEMENTS Spring Summer 2022 Collection with a lookbook. The backdrop of the lookbook is the Photoshop checked background, which symbolises the collection theme. Gvasalia is questioning what is even a reality today, is everything photoshopped or not, are we the consumers of the internet or the other way around.
For the season, Guram presented the looks filled with logo-stamped jeans, flame prints, sharp double trenches, puffers, parkas, slogan tees and more brand’s signature pieces. This collection didn’t deviate far from the Vetements source code.
