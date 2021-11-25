LOOKBOOK: JUST CAVALLI Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand JUST CAVALLI presented their Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection, that fuses relaxed Californian atmosphere with cowboy spirit. The collection reinterprets the styles of the legendary West Coast hip-hop icons, and combines workwear and military elements with the brand’s feline aesthetic to bring combat shirts and cargo pants with allover graphic leopard motifs. It also brings casual look with patchwork denim, the grunge attitude with maxi knitted cardigans, and the modern sartorial elegance with jaguar printed suits and impeccable double-breasted jackets with graphic details.

“The classic varsity look inspires bomber jackets enriched with vintage prints reminiscent of Californian flea markets, while the cowboy aesthetic returns in a faux leather shirt paired with coordinated trousers and a belt with rodeo-style maxi buckle. Digital prints enrich the sweatshirt garments, while the classic striped shirts are revisited for a young and fresh vibe. Military boots, cowboy-style ankle boots and clogs complete the collection, in the name of urban versatility.” – from Just Cavalli