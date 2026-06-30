LAD/ Shapes Spring Summer 2027 Around Kinshasa

LAD/ Spring Summer 2027 returns to the place that shaped its identity with KIN LA BELLE. After Kinshasa to Capri and Osaka Layover, the label brings the story back to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The title means Kin the Beautiful, framing the city through memory, pride, rhythm, and emotional connection.

KIN LA BELLE looks to Kinshasa in the 1980s, when music, elegance, and cultural confidence formed a powerful visual language. The collection draws from La Sape and Congolese rumba, treating clothing as a way to express dignity, individuality, and presence. Dress carries social meaning here. It becomes a way of entering the world with intention.

The collection places Kinshasa inside the label’s structure, using the city’s culture and emotion as its main force. That return gives Spring Summer 2027 a clear sense of place and turns the season into a personal reflection on where LAD/ begins.

LAD/ reshapes it through softer construction, fluid silhouettes, and layered proportions. The garments follow the body while keeping form and purpose. Jackets, trousers, and layered pieces keep a sartorial line, while the relaxed build gives the clothes a lighter presence.

Travel wool, Italian linen, easy iron cotton, cotton with cashmere and silk, Japanese denim, satin viscose, vintage Japanese textiles, Italian leather, Mexican silver, cotton jersey, and Italian knit create a wide tactile field. The collection moves from structured cloth to softer surfaces, allowing daily wear and tailored codes to exist within the same language.

Custom jacquard developments, brand-developed animal prints, graphic embellishments, Congolese-inspired details, and subtle American collegiate references shape the visual direction. Soft-structured tailoring, inventive pattern cutting, functional details, and stitch-based design accents bring clarity to each piece

A performance by Fally Ipupa accompanies the presentation, linking the collection to the sound and cultural force that informed it. Through that connection, KIN LA BELLE brings Kinshasa’s energy into the live experience of the collection.