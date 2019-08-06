Berluti enlists models Braien Vaiksaar, Lev Uliesov and Serigne Lam to pose in pieces from their Winter 2019 collection for Capitol Complex story captured by fashion photographer Ronan Gallagher. In charge of styling was Mauricio Nardi.

“It is here that Berluti’s Winter 2019 Collection becomes an avant-garde manifesto. This season’s lavish leather outerwear features an eye-catching, sportswear-inspired bonded kangaroo leather parka with a contrasted black deer skin on the inside, but also a truly timeless double-breasted coat in supple deer leather. Reflecting on Berluti’s DNA, Kris Van Assche creates a marble print inspired by the antique, patina-dripped marble tables where craftsmen work at Manifattura Berluti, digitally printing it over a quilted lining, water-repellent puffy coat, but also over lavish mulberry silk shirts, both in multicolour and in shades of pink, blue or black.

Suits mix sleek, classic constructions with surprising colours – from vermillion to lead – and patterns, including a luxurious jacquard version of the marble motif. Streetwear touches take the shape of a double face virgin wool hoodie to be worn as outerwear, and a daring motocross trouser made from a patchwork of fabrics with leather patches.“