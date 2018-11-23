Felix Sueur Models Loewe x Charles Rennie Mackintosh Collection

Pin 16 Shares

The handsome Felix Sueur at 16MEN stars in Loewe x Charles Rennie Mackintosh capsule collection lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. Casting direction by Ashley Brokaw.

“LOEWE is launching a special seasonal collection inspired by the work of renowned Scottish architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868-1928). Regarded as one of the originators of modernism, his seismic influence on the 20th century Arts & Crafts movement is still being felt to this day.“





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.