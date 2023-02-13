NYFW: NICHOLAS RAEFSKI Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand NICHOLAS RAEFSKI presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection, the first of a three-part story that encompasses the hero’s journey, on February 10th, during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The collection is titled Leap of Faith, and it brings a fun and whimsical interpretation of the hero’s pursuit; the role it plays to find inspiration to overcome later challenges. This season the brand also embarks on a journey to explore and apply new ideas to their creative designs. This is Nicholas Raefski’s first multi-season arc, and his largest undertaking to date.
FALL WINTER 2023.24 COLLECTIONS
Design | Nicholas Raefski
Art Direction | Giancarlo Cipri
Photography | Keaton Matusich
Styling | Jules Wettreich
Assistant Styling | Joshua Souza
Fashion Coordinators | Pat Craker & Andruw Mendes
Set Design | Superior Metal And Woodwork
Production | Trew Productions
Casting | Trew Productions
Hair | Oribe Led by Key Stylist, Christian Ceja-Compin
Make Up | Mandy Gakhal On Behalf Of Aofmpro Using Dermalogica
Music | Matthew Baker
Press | Rep Agency
Nymd | Agentry PR