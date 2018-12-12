Celine by Hedi Slimane Spring Summer 2019 Menswear Collection

Celine

Discover Celine‘s Spring Summer 2019 Paris La Nuit – Journal Nocture De La Jeunesse Parisienne menswear advertising campaign photographed in London by brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

For more of the campaign images continue below:


Celine

Celine

Celine

Celine

Celine

