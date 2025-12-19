Dickies and TRIPSTER Present Their Eighth Suit Capsule

Dickies and TRIPSTER continue their ongoing dialogue with an eighth collaborative suit capsule that sharpens the relationship between workwear logic and contemporary tailoring. Since first joining forces in 2018, the partnership has developed a consistent approach to formal dressing that prioritizes proportion, comfort, and clarity over traditional markers of occasion.

This latest release refines that direction through material rather than silhouette.

The capsule reintroduces wool-blend tweed, returning to the collaboration for the first time since 2019. Chosen for its insulating and moisture-regulating qualities, the fabric brings a denser, more structured feel to the suits while maintaining a smooth surface. Its restrained tonal depth adds visual weight without excess, allowing the material itself to carry the expression rather than surface detailing.

Silhouettes remain faithful to the codes established by Dickies and TRIPSTER. The jacket holds its boxy shape with a narrow chest opening, reinforcing the series’ architectural proportions. Paired with pleated trousers that taper gently toward the ankle, the set delivers a clean, controlled profile that reads formal while staying relaxed. The balance between cut and fabric allows the suits to shift easily between professional and casual contexts.

The collection comes in three versatile colorways, brown, gray, and black, and is modeled by Kunichi Nomura. Beyond his role as the face of the capsule, Nomura is the founder of Tripster Inc., his creative company established in 2004, known for its work in interior design across restaurants, retail spaces, and architectural projects.

That background continues to shape TRIPSTER’s clothing output, where spatial thinking and functionality guide design decisions. The Dickies x TRIPSTER eighth suit capsule launches December 24 at BEAMS Harajuku Annex and through the official BEAMS online store, with pricing to be announced.