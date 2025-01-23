Isabel Marant Men’s Fall Winter 2025 collection celebrates the artistic spirit, weaving together relaxed comfort and understated sophistication. With a nod to the carefree creativity of artists, the lineup delivers a wardrobe that exudes individuality through a mix of casual ease and elevated design.

This season, the Isabel Marant collection balances contrasting elements, drawing inspiration from both rock influences and bohemian styles. Tailored pieces are paired with oversized knits, striking a balance between structure and comfort. Denim takes on a new identity with bold, paint-like splashes, offering a playful twist, while minimalist designs are elevated through intricate embroidery that showcases artisanal craftsmanship.

Elements of vintage aesthetics bring a nostalgic charm to the collection. Tennis-striped flannels pay homage to the laid-back style of French icons from the 1970s, while oversized leather overshirts with pronounced shoulders channel the dramatic silhouettes of the 1980s. This dialogue between decades results in a collection that feels both reflective and forward-looking. Yet, amidst these influences, the heart of the collection lies in Marant’s signature staples. Essential pieces like puffer jackets with panel detailing, soft mohair sweaters, and baroudeur pants anchor the offering.

Color choices further define the collection’s appeal, embracing natural, earthy tones that resonate with the season. Soft colors like ecru and beige are paired with warm shades of khaki and rust, creating a grounded palette. These muted tones are complemented by deep greys and blacks, with playful accents of pink adding a subtle, unexpected twist. Together, the colors strike a perfect balance between muted elegance and contemporary energy.

Photographer: Robin Galiegue

Models: Ned Sims, Souleymane Sacko