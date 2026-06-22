FAY Sets a Sailing Course for Spring Summer 2027 Collection

FAY presented its Spring Summer 2027 Collection during Milan Fashion Week, introducing a sailing-led project developed with Pierre Casiraghi. The brand hosted the presentation at La Pelota in Milan on Friday, June 19, placing sailing, navigation, and yachting culture at the core of the season.

The project follows FAY Racing, the 2025 collaboration with Ronnie Kessel dedicated to classic racing cars. With its latest direction, FAY continues its study of outdoor culture and functional elegance, turning from racing to the sea. The collection draws from sailing as a practical discipline, using its garments, materials, and technical needs as starting points for design.

Pierre Casiraghi shaped the project with FAY’s creative team. His long connection to sailing gave the capsule a direct link to the sport, while his personal experience brought focus to function, weather protection, and clothing for life near the water. The project looks to classic sailing as a source of construction and detail, with a focus on garments that can suit sea, city, and travel.

Casiraghi chose the name Atlantic as a tribute to the three-masted schooner launched in 1903. The reference gives the project a clear place within sailing history and links the capsule to one of the best-known yachts in the sport. FAY uses that reference through outerwear, nautical details, and a design language connected to ropes, sails, and onboard equipment.

The FAY ATLANTIC Jacket leads the capsule as a limited-edition piece. FAY conceived the jacket as the signature garment of the project, drawing from the rugged character of experienced sailors. The piece addresses wind, moisture, and sudden temperature changes while keeping lightness, freedom of action, and close attention to detail. Its design reinterprets nautical outerwear through elements connected to ropes, sails, and equipment used on board.

The jacket also incorporates the Hook, one of FAY’s most recognizable signatures. Within this project, the Hook carries a symbolic meaning linked to protection, security, and reliability. That detail ties the jacket to FAY’s own codes while reinforcing the nautical direction of the capsule.

Andrea Della Valle, Vice Chairman of the Tod’s Group, described the project as meaningful for the brand because it comes from a longstanding friendship and family bond. He said working with Casiraghi means sharing an authentic vision, since Casiraghi knows the sea and sailing through passion and expertise. Della Valle also connected the garments to people who understand and live that environment firsthand.

Casiraghi framed the project through a deeper idea of the sea, function, and elegance. He referenced the great America’s Cup yachts of the 1930s, including the J Class, a period when sailing already used highly advanced technology while keeping natural grace. He also looked to twentieth-century navigators and their essential way of dressing, with garments created to protect, allow freedom of action, and withstand wind, salt, and time.

His own relationship with the sea shaped the capsule, along with his experience in ocean and classic sailing. Casiraghi also linked the project to his connection with FAY and the Della Valle family, a relationship that reaches back to his earliest memories of the 1990s.

The collaboration also opens a wider direction for FAY within sailing and yachting culture. The timing connects the project to growing attention around Naples, which will host the next America’s Cup in 2027. FAY places this new direction within practical clothing, maritime references, and garments shaped for real conditions near the water.

The Spring Summer 2027 Collection extends the same sailing focus into the main FAY offer. The season looks to coastal settings, marinas, and offshore voyages, with garments intended for the sea, city, and travel. Field jackets, padded vests, windbreakers, and the Morning Bomber return in lightweight, high-performance fabrics. FAY also adds ultra-light cotton knitwear, textured constructions, and sweatshirts that work as outerwear during transitional-weather evenings.

The Travel line expands with new styles in technical, stretch, and wrinkle-resistant fabrics. These pieces focus on comfort and practicality, with materials chosen for daily use and travel. The collection also introduces an urban element through cotton-and-silk raincoats, suede details, and a stronger use of leather.

The palette follows the maritime direction. FAY uses beige, ice tones, and refined neutrals, then adds check patterns and Prince of Wales motifs through a leisurewear lens. The color range also includes FAY’s signature blue, sail white, rope, sand, and seafoam green, with cream, red, and navy accents. Brown tones run through the collection, linking the nautical reference to a grounded sense of elegance.