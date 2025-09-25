FENDI Men’s SS26: Color and Craft in Motion

For Spring Summer 2026, Silvia Venturini Fendi continues to explore the balance between craft and play, offering a men’s collection that merges utility with wit and effortless polish. Presented alongside the women’s line in Milan, the menswear silhouettes thrived in their own right, rooted in tailoring yet propelled by experimentation.

The show opened with lightweight tailoring, softened by unexpected details. Jackets were punctuated with bright buttonhole tabs that framed the body and offered adjustability. Traditional structures were dismantled and rebuilt, with drawstrings cinching waists, zips running across double-faced jackets, and cocoon-like neoprene sleeves lending sculptural volume. This constant push-and-pull between rigor and ease defined the mood of the season.

Color brought a sense of optimism. The palette stretched from crisp white and concrete grey into therapeutic shocks of turquoise, coral pink, bubblegum, vermillion, and sunlit yellow. These hues weren’t merely decorative but worked into a system that shifted from earthy neutrals to pastels and saturated primaries. Fabrics mirrored this chromatic play: two-tone jerseys, perforated leathers, and sheer jacquards created garments that concealed and revealed with a sense of rhythm.

Sportswear entered the conversation through relaxed silhouettes. Technical shell suits appeared with plush panels, while utility jackets and multi-pocket coats were bonded with jersey, their design inviting both practicality and surprise. Balloon-hem coats and layered shirting underscored the playful tension, keeping proportions fresh without losing sophistication. Crochet polos, silk twin sets, and knit tops with open-seam effects further emphasized tactility, showcasing FENDI’s commitment to material exploration.

Accessories reinforced the collection’s hybrid character. The new trapezoidal FENDI Way bag appeared in bright suede and calfskin, minimal yet vivid. The Collier handbag played with beaded textures, while the Selleria Hobo added humor with sliding pom-poms. Footwear pushed the narrative of craft, woven loafers, latticework lace-ups, and slingback sandals with chain-link details fused artisanal intricacy with contemporary edge. Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s jewelry gives the collection finishing touches that felt both precious and playful.

The soundtrack by Frederic Sanchez, blending voices from Italian cinema with electronic layers, tied the story back to Rome and its cinematic heritage. FENDI men’s Spring Summer 2026 is a collection of contrasts, serious craft meeting irreverent detail, everyday forms elevated by color and ingenuity. It presents menswear as a living system, built for movement, joy, and a summer lived fully.