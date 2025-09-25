Loro Piana Introduces Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Loro Piana unveiled its Spring Summer 2026 Men’s Collection with a focus on color, texture, and ease. The season moved from the final cold days of winter into the full heat of summer, offering wardrobes for the city and resort. Color held the narrative, building on the maison’s strength in fabric-making. Hues appeared in nuanced mélanges and tonal variations that carried depth through texture, producing a kaleidoscope that defined the collection.

The palette centered on sandy and muddy neutrals, creams, and tans, accented with shades of red, yellow, marigold, and turquoise. Cashmere, silk, and Merino wool provided tactility, reinforcing the richness of the materials. This emphasis on fabric supported the softness of construction, ensuring items moved naturally on and around the body. The silhouette remained fluid, with a slouchy character balanced by a sense of proper tailoring.

Tailoring featured single- and double-breasted blazers with peak or shawl lapels. Icons returned with fresh updates: the Spagna, Traveller, and Maremma jackets, the latter presented in a bomber version. These were styled with loosely tailored trousers, jumpers, and knitted vests. Chinos reinforced the relaxed spirit of the season, paired with rice stitch cardigans and jumpers in wool, silk, cashmere, and linen. Accessories such as beanies closed the looks, while footwear included boots, calfskin suede sabots, tassel walk brogues, and plimsolls.

The collection extended outdoors through a series of boating looks. Punto Milano peacoats, striped shirts, and jumpers established a nautical foundation. Technical sailing pieces designed for regattas added a functional element, while shirt-collar cabans layered over solaro bombers gave structure. These were worn with workwear trousers in cotton, linen, and silk, reinforcing the character of the Loro Piana man. Tailoring continued this theme with double-breasted suits and enveloping trench coats, creating seasonal passepartouts that reflected a soft approach to formality.

Eveningwear retained this ease, introducing a white tuxedo styled with bermuda shorts and the classic Barathea smoking suit with a black coat. Knitwear developed further through two new programs. The Sergio program introduced essential knits inspired by Sergio Loro Piana, while the Cedar Treccia program revisited cable knits through a contemporary lens. These knitwear directions anchored the brand’s focus on craft while expanding its seasonal vocabulary.

Accessories expanded the narrative with bags that complemented the ready-to-wear. The oversized Bale bag, technical duffels, and the Loom weekender were designed for modern function. The Loom, identified by its covered bar on the flap, appeared in a hold-all format. Colors for the accessories ran from warm neutrals and dark browns to deep greens and blues, matching the tones used across the collection.

Through Spring Summer 2026, Loro Piana reinforced its ability to translate color and fabric into menswear defined by fluid tailoring, knitwear innovation, sailing codes, and carefully designed bags. The collection balanced softness in construction with the richness of materials, offering a precise vision of clothing designed to adapt across the full season.