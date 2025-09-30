Agnona Spring Summer 2026 Collection Embraces Renewal

Fashion house Agnona presented its Spring Summer 2026 collection titled Blooming under Stefano Aimone, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. For menswear, the idea of blossoming as renewal appears through print, texture, and colour, reshaping familiar codes of tailoring into something lighter and more open.

SPRING SUMMER 2026 COLLECTION

Florals spread across jackets and trousers in full prints, shifting daywear from formality toward ease. Instead of small accents, the motifs cover entire surfaces, giving tailored pieces a more expressive tone while maintaining their structure. The result is clothing that carries both clarity of cut and softness of surface.

Checks and stripes continue this exploration. Several stripe motifs appear within single looks, overlapping to create motion inside rigid silhouettes. When combined with checks, the effect unsettles the uniformity associated with traditional menswear patterns. These pairings don’t erase the codes of tailoring, they show how variation can live inside them.

Knitwear adds another layer of definition. Dévoré techniques work micro motifs based on ties into the fabric, referencing formality while keeping the garment light. The designs read sharp without adding weight, making knits viable for summer dressing. Rather than secondary pieces, they take on the clarity of tailored clothing in a new medium.

Suede joins the collection as a tactile counterpoint to linen, cotton, and silk. Its softness expands the material range, giving depth to outfits built on lighter foundations. Colour completes the framework: chocolate and sand set a warm base, while navy and blue bring contrast. The palette develops gradually, underscoring the collection’s theme of renewal through subtle change.

Agnona’s Spring Summer 2026 collection positions menswear in a state of quiet transformation. All-over florals, layered patterns, textured knits, and soft suede alter tailoring without discarding its form.