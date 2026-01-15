Balenciaga Presents Fall 2026 Collection

Balenciaga introduces Fall 2026 with Body and Being, a collection that investigates the relationship between dress and the human body. Under the direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli, the season revisits the constructive thinking of Cristóbal Balenciaga, focusing on lightness, elasticity, and an acute awareness of physical form. These foundations inform a modern approach shaped by sport and technology, where the body functions as the active reference point for design.

Piccioli defines luxury as a mental condition grounded in comfort and attentiveness. He applies this idea across a range of garments that move between street formal, TechWear, sports sartorial, and evening forms. Fall 2026 introduces Piccioli’s first Balenciaga man, establishing a clear direction for menswear built around form, movement, and daily use.

The Fall 2026 lookbook, photographed by Robin Galiegue in Paris, situates the collection within everyday contexts such as the street, the gym, the commute, and the home. These environments frame a Balenciaga community rooted in lived experience. A cast of actors, artists, musicians, and models appears as new faces of the house.

Menswear focuses on refinement and shaping within a contemporary wardrobe. Piccioli draws inspiration from garments Cristóbal Balenciaga created for himself, translating those references into present-day forms. Cashmere capes and car coats in neo gazar connect formal structure with casual application, bringing a sense of occasion into daily dress. Sportswear elements operate alongside classical tailoring, creating hybrids that define a new intent for the house.

Tailored daywear, evening looks, street-driven silhouettes, and TechWear exist together without fixed boundaries. TechWear emerges as a distinct sportswear category for Balenciaga, shaped through technical development and the house’s modern identity. ProBody performance fabric introduces moisture control, breathability, and antibacterial properties into dynamic shapes that respond directly to movement.

A collaboration with the NBA reinforces the central role of sport, activity, and collective energy within the season. The partnership results in a limited capsule that aligns basketball culture with Balenciaga ready-to-wear archetypes.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Footwear includes Comfy loafers with cushioned interiors adapted from sports shoes, Pocket sneakers that zip into compact form, and Jet sneakers executed with minimal weight. A Balenciaga fitness mat completes the offering, expressing attention to physical care and awareness.