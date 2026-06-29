Graphpaper Presents What Time Leaves Behind for SS27

Graphpaper presented its Spring Summer 2027 collection, What Time Leaves Behind, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Held at 21 Rue Chapon in the Marais, the presentation placed the brand inside a district shaped by art, design and fashion culture.

The collection looked at how time gives material greater depth. Graphpaper connected this idea to a Japanese sense of stillness and to yohaku, the concept of empty space. The brand shaped the garments through modern structure and function, avoiding decorative references to Japanese culture. Fabric, color and material presence carried the idea instead.

What Time Leaves Behind focused on surfaces altered by time. Fabric develops character through repeated wear, color settles into softer shades and material gains presence through subtle change. Graphpaper built the collection around that process, allowing proportion, space and touch to define the garments. The season treated time as something visible in cloth, construction and atmosphere.

The installation expanded the same idea inside the venue. Four colors structured the environment, each one drawn from natural elements shaped by age. Aged porcelain informed the white tone. Moss on stone introduced green. Dry weathered wood shaped beige. Ink absorbed into paper gave the space its black.

Graphpaper worked with artists and studios from several disciplines to carry What Time Leaves Behind through the full presentation. Clothing formed the center of the project, while objects, scent, taste and visual works added further layers to the experience.

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At the private reception, confectionery artist Okashimaru served treats inspired by the four thematic colors. Olfactive Studio Ne created a custom fragrance centered on Moss, filling the venue with a scent tied directly to the collection’s material world. Ceramicist Naotsugu Yoshida created 50 white porcelain vases exclusively for the occasion. Graphpaper placed the vases throughout the venue alongside artwork by Daichiro Shinjo from the private collection of Graphpaper director Takayuki Minami.