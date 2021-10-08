Discover H&M Edition by JOHN BOYEGA Fall 2021 Menswear Collection

Fashion house H&M teams up with Golden Globe winner and changemaker John Boyega for a more sustainable menswear collection. Edition by John Boyega features Fall 2021 looks made from recycled, organic and innovative materials. The collection fuses workwear with floral prints and tie-dye patterns.

I’m excited to collaborate with H&M on a collection that aligns my passions with purpose. Sustainability to me, means thinking about longevity for the benefit of those coming after us. This collaboration has already birthed opportunities for fresh dynamic creatives.Two birds with one stone – John Boyega

John Boyega is a brave leader of a generation that’s speaking up for change, believing there’s a better way to treat each other and the planet. H&M is proud to team up with John for Edition by John Boyega, a contemporary, more sustainable collection for men – Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M.

Edition by John Boyega will be available at hm.com and in selected stores from October 28th.