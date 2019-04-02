Miles McMillan & Aly Ndiaye Model John Varvatos SS19 Looks

Discover John Varvatos‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Miles McMillan and Aly Ndiaye captured by fashion photographer Danilo Hess. Styling is work of Kirstin Gellatly, with art direction from Kimberly Morrell, and grooming by hair stylist John Ruidant at See Management.

Photographer: Danilo Hess – danilohess.com

Fashion Stylist: Kirstin Gellatly

Hair Stylist: John Ruidant at See Management

Models: Aly Ndiaye, Miles McMillan

Courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com / © Danilo Hess for John Varvatos