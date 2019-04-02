Miles McMillan & Aly Ndiaye Model John Varvatos SS19 Looks
Discover John Varvatos‘ Spring Summer 2019 advertising campaign featuring supermodel Miles McMillan and Aly Ndiaye captured by fashion photographer Danilo Hess. Styling is work of Kirstin Gellatly, with art direction from Kimberly Morrell, and grooming by hair stylist John Ruidant at See Management.
Photographer: Danilo Hess – danilohess.com
Fashion Stylist: Kirstin Gellatly
Hair Stylist: John Ruidant at See Management
Models: Aly Ndiaye, Miles McMillan
Courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com / © Danilo Hess for John Varvatos
