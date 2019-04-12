Jun Young is the Face of Prada Linea Rossa SS19 Collection

Jun Young teams up with top model Lineisy Montero for Prada Linea Rossa‘s Spring Summer 2019 campaign captured by fashion photographer and director Daniel Sannwald. Styling is work of Elodie David Touboul, with creative direction from Thomas Lenthal.
“A new perspective, a fusion of sportswear and contemporary elegance: the Prada Linea Rossa Spring Summer 2019 collection features garments designed with avant-garde techniques and made of innovative, futuristic materials. Ultra-functional minimalism is the dimension of the collection that combines a design with sleek, pure, aerodynamic lines, high performance and a modern attitude.“
Images Courtesy of © Prada / Photography by Daniel Sannwald
