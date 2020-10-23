in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, BOSS Models, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Kit Butler, Kult Model Agency, Menswear, NEXT Models, Sight Management Studio, Soul Artist Management

City Animals: Kit Butler Models Mango Fall Winter 2020 Looks

Discover Mango’s FW20 Urban Essentials campaign featuring supermodel Kit Butler

Fashion house Mango enlists supermodel Kit Butler to model urban looks from the Fall Winter 2020 collection for their latest City Animals menswear campaign.

The menswear offering is aimed at the professional, culturally curious, contemporary, cosmopolitan and eco-conscious man who appreciates good quality in garments and their fabrics. The sophisticated style of the designs presents tight-fitting silhouettes. Coats, such as the oversized trench coat or the corduroy trucker and leather garments, take centre stage. The collection also includes a more relaxed tailored and shirt section, with the Slim suit and poplin and satin shirts. Roll-neck sweaters in black and white are an essential layer this season. Black, dark grey, camel and ecru make up the colour palette. Highlighted among the prints is English check, while houndstooth check is a key texture.” – from Mango

