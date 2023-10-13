BTS Member Jimin Covers GQ Korea November 2023 Issue

BTS member Jimin takes the cover story of GQ Korea Magazine‘s November 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. In charge of styling was Kim Young Jin, with fashion direction from Chun Hee Ran. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hansom at Bit & Boot, and makeup artist Kim Da Reum. This special edition of Korean GQ will captivate readers with three distinct cover versions, an expansive 20-page photoshoot, and an insightful interview with the star. Adorned in exquisite looks from the Dior Winter 2023 Collection, Jimin posed the covers and talked about his inspirations and career during the interview.

In a thought-provoking exchange, GQ Korea posed an intriguing question to Jimin: If all languages of the world were to vanish, what singular expression would he choose to retain? Jimin’s profound response was, “The last word, or act I would like to leave behind would be to bow with gratitude. To bow has multiple meanings. Being happy to meet someone, feeling grateful, saying goodbye, showing consideration for the other person. So much context can be found within the act of bowing.“

Photography © Hong Jang Hyun for GQ Korea Magazine, read more at gqkorea.co.kr