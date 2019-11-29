Marcel Korusiewicz Models Loewe William De Morgan Capsule Collection

in Craig McDean, I LOVE models Milano, Menswear, NEXT Models, Premier Model Management, Streeters, View Management

Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean

Up and comer Marcel Korusiewicz stars in Loewe William De Morgan‘s capsule collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Styling is work of Benjamin Bruno, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. Set design by Andy Hillman.

Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean

Our seasonal collection this year is inspired by British ceramicist William De Morgan (1839-1917) and follows in the footsteps of previous capsules based on Arts and Crafts masters William Morris and Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean
Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean

William De Morgan was renowned for his richly coloured decorative tile designs, and this collection celebrates his signature motifs of fantastic creatures and floral arabesques across a range of ready-to-wear, accessories and charms for men and women.

Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean
Marcel Korusiewicz
© LOEWE, photography Craig McDean

Discover more looks from Loewe William De Morgan’s capsule collection on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

