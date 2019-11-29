Marcel Korusiewicz Models Loewe William De Morgan Capsule Collection

Up and comer Marcel Korusiewicz stars in Loewe William De Morgan‘s capsule collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Craig McDean, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Styling is work of Benjamin Bruno, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. Set design by Andy Hillman.

“Our seasonal collection this year is inspired by British ceramicist William De Morgan (1839-1917) and follows in the footsteps of previous capsules based on Arts and Crafts masters William Morris and Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

William De Morgan was renowned for his richly coloured decorative tile designs, and this collection celebrates his signature motifs of fantastic creatures and floral arabesques across a range of ready-to-wear, accessories and charms for men and women.“

