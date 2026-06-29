sacai Men’s SS27 Pulls the Classic Wardrobe Out of Line

sacai Men’s Spring Summer 2027 approaches the classic wardrobe with suspicion. Under the title The New Classics, Abe takes familiar menswear pieces and refuses to leave them in their expected state. The collection starts with garments that carry authority, tradition and social codes, then unsettles them through hybrid construction, technical details and cultural rhythm.

This season’s strongest idea comes from the push between controlled tailoring and movement. sacai treats the blazer, the shirt, the sweat, the sandal and the utility bag as forms that can still change. Nothing stays fixed for long. Tailoring loses some of its stiffness. Preppy references pick up industrial tension. Functional details interrupt garments that usually depend on clean lines and restraint.

A blazer informed by Brooks Brothers tailoring gives the collection one of its clearest points of departure. Abe keeps the conservative foundation visible, then splices it through sacai’s hybrid logic. The neckline shifts through the inclusion of loose ties, turning a stable tailored piece into something less formal and more active. The detail changes the garment’s posture. It no longer speaks only through order. It suggests motion, looseness and a break from inherited rules.

Functional chin ties extend this idea across the collection. They bring a technical charge to classic shapes and give the clothes a sense of adjustment. sacai uses them as small disruptions with visible force. They change how a garment sits, how it moves and how it reads on the body. The result gives menswear a less static presence, which suits a collection built around the release of form.

Soul II Soul brings the season its emotional and musical current. The phrase “A happy face, a thumpin’ bass, for a loving race” sets a tone rooted in positivity, inclusivity, happiness and love. sacai connects that message with the London sound system’s four decade influence and its Sunday night sessions at The Africa Centre in Covent Garden. Archive images from those gatherings appear on a new fabric, giving the collection a direct link to a space where music brought people from different backgrounds together.

T-shirts and sweats carry the Funki Dred emblem with phrases and song titles including “Back to Life” and “Keep on Moving.” These pieces add a direct graphic layer, yet they also sharpen the collection’s larger theme. sacai does not treat culture as decoration. The Soul II Soul references give the clothes sound, memory and tempo.

The BIRKENSTOCK collaboration grounds the season in function. sacai fuses two of the brand’s most recognized styles into one multidimensional sandal, drawing from a company rooted in fit, quality and function since 1774. The footwear reflects the same method as the clothes: take a known form, interrupt it and let the hybrid result create a new silhouette.

The matching utility bag continues the dialogue. Its taupe and black suede lining matches the sandals, while the exterior bottom uses BIRKENSTOCK’s recognizable bone-pattern outsole. An adjustable strap and square buckle point to orthopedic design and fit, giving the accessory a practical base.

With The New Classics, sacai Men’s Spring Summer 2027 turns menswear into a moving system. Abe does not discard the classic wardrobe. She pulls it apart just enough to make it feel alive again.