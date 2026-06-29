Stockholm Surfboard Club SS27 Channels Music and Surf Culture

Stockholm Surfboard Club builds its Spring Summer 2027 collection around the long exchange between surf culture, music and personal style. Creative Director Manne Glad starts with Dick Dale and the early Californian surf scene, then moves through the cultural shifts that followed surfing across decades. Surf rock, mid century California, psychedelia and grunge all enter the season as references tied to sound, movement and identity.

Glad describes surf culture as something that has always carried a soundtrack. His current interest in Dale comes through the musician’s raw energy, experimental approach and direct connection to the ocean. From that point, the collection expands into the people and scenes that grew around surfing, treating the culture as open, mobile and shaped by creative exchange.

The collection imagines a coastal guesthouse filled with surfers, musicians, poets, drifters and artists. They arrive, stay briefly and leave traces behind. This idea gives the wardrobe a gathered feeling, as if each piece carries memory from a different room, trip or decade. The clothes move between clean California references, psychedelic influence and worn grunge attitude without losing the brand’s relaxed surf identity.

Spring Summer 2027 looks first to late 1950s and early 1960s California, where a dressed attitude gives sharper pieces their starting point. References to Jimi Hendrix and surfer David Nuuhiwa bring in the psychedelic era, while grunge gives the collection a looser and more lived in character.

Cropped trousers with zip details appear with relaxed shirts and lightweight blousons. A zip up shirt with a rouched back yoke introduces a softer, more exposed note. Knitwear carries much of the collection’s character, moving from refined cardigans with mid century sportswear influence to relaxed henleys with cut off sleeves.

Jersey continues the story through texture and graphics. Waffle surfaces, striped T-shirts and relaxed surf essentials appear with vintage inspired stamp graphics that refer to travel and cultural exchange. A paisley shirt points to the psychedelic era, while the broader silhouette language stays relaxed and personal, connecting surfers, musicians and artists through shared individuality.

The season introduces relaxed vintage washed jeans with a surf short inspired waistband construction, linking everyday denim with beach culture. Heavily washed chinos add another casual element and continue the collection’s worn, easy attitude.

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The color palette starts with beige, stone, natural whites, sun bleached greys and muted earth tones. Red and vibrant blue interrupt those softer shades. Blue defines the season and appears across tailoring, knitwear, shirting, jersey and outerwear.