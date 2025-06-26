Isabel Marant Softens the Silhouette for Spring Summer 2026

Isabel Marant looks to wide-open spaces and coastal calm for Spring Summer 2026, building a menswear collection shaped by memory and motion. The clothes move through imagined places, dry plains, quiet towns, and sun-drenched beaches, without tying themselves to any single destination. Each piece carries the residue of travel, with details that suggest a story told through fabric rather than words.

The palette sets the tone from the start. Soft bronzes, khaki, faded yellow, and washed pinks echo the light of long afternoons. The collection relies on colors that feel worn-in rather than newly made. These earthbound shades bring a sense of softness to the clothing, as if the garments have been lived in before arriving here. There’s no sharp contrast, just a quiet range that hints at places once passed through.

Trousers follow a straighter line, refining the shape without forcing structure. Despite the shift, the clothes never lose ease. Marant focuses on fabrics that support movement: washed workwear, breathable knits, and light cotton gauze. Texture becomes the main tool for shaping the body, less about tailoring, more about natural fall and feel.

Western influences surface in subtle ways. Shirt pockets reference function, while floral embroidery lines the collars like a quiet souvenir. These nods appear without tipping into costume. Denim shows the collection’s most playful side, either laser-striped with graphic precision or printed with flowers in a surfer mood. These pieces stretch across references but always return to a shared tone.

Footwear grounds the styling. Fringed moccasins with stud details appear alongside flat-soled sneakers. Their presence doesn’t demand attention but adds another tactile layer. Streetwear shapes meet preppy polish in combinations that avoid obvious contrast. Fleece shares the rack with fluid tailoring; pleated trousers sit beside striped shirting. The result expands the collection’s range without leaning into excess.

The closing pieces bring the collection’s quiet narrative into sharper focus. A postcard tee, a sunset fleece stamped with MARANT, and a satin bomber act like souvenirs from an unnamed trip. These garments offer fragments, as if retrieved from a season half-remembered.