Doublet’s Anime-Themed SS25 Collection

Masayuki Ino’s Doublet brought Paris Fashion Week to a close in spectacular fashion, unveiling a Spring/Summer 2025 collection that turned the runway into an anime-inspired carnival. Known for its playful and whimsical style, Doublet brought a festival-like atmosphere that captivated attendees with its joyous energy.

Instead of the usual runway, the show took place on the academic grounds of lycée polyvalent de Turgot. The backlot was transformed with rolled banners outlining the concealed runway, and a hot takoyaki stand provided a taste of Japanese street food, continuing Doublet’s tradition of merging fashion with food.

The event began with young students in matching uniforms revealing the runway by unrolling the banners. These banners, adorned with colorful Japanese characters and heart-shaped animations, hinted at a partnership with the Tokyo-based footwear brand GAITE.

Ino’s first pieces exuded mystery, with militaristic wool coats featuring metallic pompoms, V-neck pullovers with embroidered cheerleader motifs, and distressed leather denim. Collaboration with Spiber Inc. was showcased on football jerseys, while shredded cardigans with spider details and varsity jackets with floral hoods added playful elements. Attendees were given custom-made judging paddles, making the experience interactive and engaging.

The collection also featured practical yet imaginative pieces like Canadian tuxedos with utilitarian gilets, triple clasped closures, and capes. Ino combined creativity with functional fashion, presenting motorcycle jackets layered over cycling uniforms and Doublet-branded towels reimagined as everyday attire. The playful “I Heart NY” tees were humorously reinterpreted as “I Heart Protein” shirts with graphics of uncooked beef.

In essence, Doublet’s SS25 collection celebrated joyful and imaginative fashion. This lively showcase highlighted Doublet’s dedication to creativity and left a lasting impression on Paris Fashion Week, blending fun with forward-thinking design.

View the collection in the Gallery below: