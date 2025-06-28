A$AP Rocky Pushes Uniform Codes with AWGE SS26 Show

A$AP Rocky returned to Paris Fashion Week with AWGE’s second menswear collection, “Obligatory Fashion,” staged inside L’Eglise Protestante Unie de l’Etoile. The show examined how uniform codes, military, corporate, street, morph into style expectations, questioning what it means when fashion becomes socially mandatory.

The SS26 collection flipped institutional garments into coded luxury: oversized tailoring echoed office uniforms but arrived slouched and embellished; denim sets nodded to workwear with deliberate distressing; and classic menswear archetypes appeared reworked with references to street iconography. As expected, Rocky stepped beyond the role of creative director, using the runway as a platform for multi-brand storytelling.

AWGE’s partnership with PUMA took the spotlight, introducing unreleased Mostro Gabbia sneakers and a warped Speedcat, both teased in raw, lived-in textures. Christian Louboutin silhouettes reemerged with custom AWGE charms designed by Pavē Niteō, who also produced Rocky’s diamond-heavy jewelry for the show. Ray-Ban pieces appeared throughout, from the inflated Wayfarer Puffers to Rocky’s new capsule, The Next Generation, dropping later this summer.

The collection balanced style and satire, challenging the idea that streetwear must now come with a luxury price tag. Rocky extended this critique into home design through Hommemade, his interiors label, unveiling a brown paper bag-wrapped 40oz vase and a modified gaming console, transforming relics of street culture into collectible objects.

With music by Rocky himself and beauty direction from Pat McGrath, Karim Belghiran, and Dawn Sterling, the show delivered a fully stylized world. AWGE’s SS26 was less about individual looks and more about atmosphere, one where institutional dressing meets personal mythology, and where streetwear reclaims the codes it helped create.

