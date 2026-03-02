GCDS Spring Summer 2026 Revisits Icons and Emotional Baggage

GCDS Spring Summer 2026 collection titled “What’s in My Bag?” marks ten years of the brand through a runway presentation that transforms a familiar digital ritual into a physical setting. Giuliano Calza frames the show as an act of opening the archive of his own creative life, revealing the cultural references, silhouettes, and humor that shaped GCDS since its founding. The concept examines emotional accumulation over time, presenting the collection as a record of growth and continuity. Calza positions the brand as a universe built from its own symbols, where personal memory and shared pop references intersect.

The set establishes this universe through the reconstruction of a shopping mall environment crafted by Italian artisans. Models step out of an oversized GCDS shopping bag, placing the audience inside a magnified interpretation of everyday objects. This manipulation of scale alters perception and reinforces the idea that objects connected to identity carry symbolic weight. The mall introduces associations with youth culture, consumer rituals, and collective memory, while reinforcing the brand’s ability to translate cultural habits into visual form.

Early looks reference GCDS origins through varsity jackets, track tops, pleated skirts, and denim rendered in acid pastel tones. These garments recall the energy of the brand’s first collections while anchoring the anniversary in its formative period. The silhouettes retain familiarity while shifting proportion and surface. A collaboration with Valentino Rossi introduces another layer of cultural reference, linking the collection to Italian icons whose presence shaped visual culture during the 1990s and early 2000s.

As the collection progresses, proportion and surface move toward exaggeration. Animal and python prints appear across enlarged silhouettes, while technicolor palettes intensify visibility. Pannier bodysuits expand the hips into sculptural volumes, and oversized tailoring extends the body outward. Construction remains deliberately imperfect, with seams offset and edges left visibly unresolved. Polka dots intersect with lace, and a recurring rotten apple motif introduces tension between attraction and decay. These gestures emphasize distortion and theatricality while maintaining a clear link to GCDS visual codes.

Accessories operate as central components of the narrative. The Morso shoe reappears with its recognizable tooth-like structure, joined by towering platforms that alter posture and scale. Bags appear in crocodile-embossed leather and as plush oversized kitten forms, transforming accessories into sculptural objects. Jewelry continues this exploration through experimental shapes that emphasize pop symbolism and immediacy. Each accessory reinforces the brand’s ability to translate humor and exaggeration into material form.

Animated figures such as Betty Boop and Hello Kitty appear throughout the collection, extending GCDS engagement with character-driven imagery. Their presence informs prints, materials, and garment structure, positioning characters as visual anchors within the collection. GCDS releases Spring Summer 2026 through a see now, buy now model, making the collection available immediately after the show. This decision aligns the runway with the instant circulation of images and objects that defined the digital culture referenced throughout the presentation.