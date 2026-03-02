Antonio Marras FW26 Focuses on the Caragol and Rose Motifs

Antonio Marras builds the Fall Winter 2026 collection around the Caragol, a snail whose shell represents a portable form of dwelling. This image guides the collection’s direction, positioning garments and accessories as structures carried with the body. The spiral shell becomes a surface for embroidery and material treatment, where powder and purplish rose motifs trace its curves.

Tailored jackets introduce sharp outlines, while printed surfaces intersect with grey-gold filaments that alter visual depth. Lace appears across structured garments, carrying rose imagery in carmine and burgundy tones set against an ecrù ground. Silk elements appear beneath outer layers, allowing transparency and density to interact within a single silhouette.

Parkas, kimonos, and jackets incorporate velvets, damasks, brocades, and textile inlays that create dimensional surfaces. Marras constructs limited-edition jackets from fragments of existing garments, assembling them into new forms through reconstruction. Embroidered roses appear across these reassembled pieces, allowing earlier materials to remain visible within their updated configuration.

Leather, knitwear, denim, and sweatshirts expand the material range while maintaining alignment with the collection’s layered direction. These elements introduce everyday wardrobe components shaped through texture and surface treatment. Sneakers worn throughout the presentation extend the collection into contemporary footwear, connecting traditional textile work with present-day forms of dress.

The Caragol bag serves as the collection’s defining accessory. Its name comes from the Alghero dialect word for snail, directly referencing the spiral shell that informs its shape. Produced in Italy, the bag takes form through curved construction that follows the geometry of a shell. Its sculptural outline reflects the same symbolic reference that appears across garments. Color treatments extend across burgundy, teal, ivory, and brown, introducing tonal variation connected to the collection’s textile direction.

Antonio Marras Fall Winter 2026 develops garments and accessories through reconstruction, embroidery, and layered textile surfaces. Rose motifs, reassembled materials, and the spiral Caragol form establish a collection shaped through memory, mobility, and the idea of carrying one’s own dwelling.