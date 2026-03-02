Ferragamo Fall Winter 2026 Draws on Speakeasy Culture

Ferragamo builds the Fall Winter 2026 collection around Maximilian Davis’s research into the decade when the house first emerged. He uses the speakeasy as a point of reference, focusing on environments where people crossed social boundaries and shaped new identities through dress.

Maritime dress forms a key point of departure, with sailor uniforms informing proportion and garment structure. Davis links this reference to stories of relocation across water, including Salvatore Ferragamo’s move from Italy to the United States and his own family’s journey from Trinidad and Jamaica to Manchester. Elements associated with naval clothing appear in altered configurations, including shifted button placements, opened closures, and reconstructed fastening systems. Material treatment transforms these references. Knitwear undergoes needle-punching with chiffon to introduce dimensional texture, while parkas appear in nappa leather with shearling integrated into the hood, redirecting workwear into a new material context.

Organic cotton canvas and recycled nylon receive garment-dye treatments that create tonal variation across the surface. Quilted leather undergoes aerosol applications that modify its depth and texture. Davis draws from visual references connected to the period, including Cubist watercolor painting and monochrome Surrealist photography, where color and form appear altered through time. Gancini hardware appears across garments and accessories, connecting current designs with established Ferragamo codes.

Menswear footwear introduces revised proportion and closure systems. Oxford shoes appear with extended silhouettes and apron-stitched toes that alter their traditional outline. A monk shoe incorporates the Hug fastening, while a streamlined boot introduces a controlled, minimal profile. These designs extend the collection’s focus on archive reference through updated form.

Accessories include a cross-body pocket bag designed for utility and a woven calf leather Hug pouch. These pieces continue the material and structural themes introduced across garments and footwear, directing archival reference toward present-day design.