Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’ Release Info

There’s a lot of Air Jordans to look forward to in 2022! Jordan Brand has announced its Spring Retro lineup for Spring 2022, confirming that at least 15 Air Jordan colorways for men, women, and kids are releasing during the first quarter. From beautifully crafted Air Jordan 5 ‘Racer Blue’, to the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 OG ‘Dark Marina Blue’.

The brand’s spring 2022 retro releases reiterate the Air Jordan’s philosophy for retro collections. Paying homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina, the brand is releasing a special colorway this season – Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’. More recently, Air Jordans 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 have all released in the famous University Blue, and this trend continues into 2022. This pair inherits “Carmine” color blocking method, which means a white-based shoe filled with University Blue with navy blue trim. The shoe is expected to release this March in full-family sizing retailing for $210.

“We don’t want to release these OG colorways randomly,” says Donald Kelsey, Jordan Brand Product Director, Global Retro Line. The harmony of time, place and occasion is one of the major goals of the Jordan Brand retro collections every season and this fresh expression of classic silhouette, perfectly aligns with the brand’s philosophy. “It has to be tethered in some way to MJ’s story. Our team is serious about connecting the dots for when these OG models or colorways release. The diehard fans can see that we care about preserving history, while new fans are invited to dig into their curiosity and explore the reasons for timing. Why now? Why this shoe? Then the answers start flowing. We never launch a retro in isolation.” – he adds. Through intentional release timing and an obsessive eye for detail, Jordan Brand honors MJ’s legacy.

Air Jordan 6 Heritage

During the 1990-91 season, Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title while wearing a pair of Air Jordan 6. In the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever and Jordan’s mid-air elegance was put on full display.

The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ’s German sportscar. It’s very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture’s iconic figures during its debut year. – from Nike.

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’ Design

The Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’ have a University Blue nubuck upper with white leather overlays, in the familiar color blocking model seen on the Carmine 6s. In addition, contrasting Navy blue accents are featured on the TPU heel tab, textile collar lining and polyurethane midsole, enhanced with visible Air-sole cushioning.

The shoe has reflective perforations that provide added visibility in low-light conditions. It’s woven jock tag at the heel nods to the shoe’s varsity athletics theme.

Release Date

The Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘UNC Home’ will be available at select shops and on Nike.com for a retail price of $210. With the drop coming up quickly, make sure you secure your pair before it sells out. GOAT and Flight Club have already made pairs available to fans.

The Air Jordan 6 “UNC” is expected to drop on March 5, 2022. Check out the New Jordans release dates, including classic silhouettes and collabs.

BRAND Air Jordan

RELEASE DATE 2022-03-06

SKU CT8529 410

UPPER MATERIAL Nubuck

MAIN COLOR Blue

COLORWAY University Blue/White/College Navy/Black

DESIGNER Tinker Hatfield

SILHOUETTE Air Jordan 6

TECHNOLOGY Air

NICKNAME UNC Home

CATEGORY Lifestyle

