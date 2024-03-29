SNEAKER ALERT: Adidas Originals SL 72

Celebrating the past, present, and future of its iconic SL 72 sneaker style, Adidas Originals is kicking off a global campaign. With the initial release in 1972, the SL 72—the “SL” standing for “Super Light“—became an immediate sensation among runners due to its lightweight construction.

Two new takes on the SL series are featured in this new campaign: the SL 72 OG W, which comes in a refreshing green, white, and yellow colorway for women, and the SL 72 RS, which comes in a dynamic combination of blue, white, and red for men. Both styles are modern interpretations of the brand’s classic T-toe silhouette. The campaign, which was styled by Cece Liu and photographed by Kenny Germé, seeks to evoke the nostalgic appeal of old running catalogues. It combines bold colors and simple, impactful designs.

Adidas Originals is a lifestyle brand whose products draw greatly from Adidas’s history in sports. Since its inception in 2001, it has been blending athletic performance with fashion-forward design, guided by the iconic Trefoil logo introduced in 1972. On March 28, the SL 72 is back on adidas.com.

Take a closer look at the Adidas Originals SL 72 Sneaker in the Gallery below: