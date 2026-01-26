Discover Ziggy Chen Fall Winter 2026 Collection

ZIGGY CHEN unveiled its Fall Winter 2026 collection, titled Dissparation, during Milan Fashion Week. The collection is rooted in the use of natural fibres. Wool, cashmere, hemp, linen, and silk form the foundation of the collection, supported by irregular yarns and bouclé surfaces that retain visible traces of process. Texture remains present throughout, with surfaces that show variation and tactility. Material choice grounds the garments in physical reality, allowing fabric behavior to guide form.

Construction takes a visible role across the collection. Linings appear on the exterior. Interiors surface openly. Seams, layers, and structural components participate directly in the garment’s appearance. This exposure shifts attention toward how each piece comes together, allowing assembly to act as a primary design language. The garments communicate through their making, revealing internal logic.

Warm browns, softened greys, deep grey-blues, black, and muted grey-yellows form the collection’s visual signature. These hues support continuity across silhouettes while allowing subtle differences to appear through layering and fabric texture. Layers accumulate gradually, creating depth through addition rather than volume, and maintaining a sense of lightness within dense construction.

Patterns originate from hand-drawn marks and fragmented visual references. Stone surfaces, architectural forms, and historical imagery inform these patterns. Abstract yet grounded, they exist between timeframes, reinforcing a sense of displacement. The collection resists clear temporal placement, allowing garments to hover between memory and present use.

Accessories follow the same structural logic as the clothing. Footwear appears in layered constructions that prioritize function and stability. Braided leather elements and metal details introduce contrast through material interaction. Cashmere scarves extend the textile language of the garments, reinforcing continuity across the collection.

The Fall Winter 2026 collection addresses separation and gradual reconfiguration as ongoing conditions. The collection exists at the edge of perception, where form shifts incrementally and meaning develops through distance and time. Dislocation functions as a quiet force that shapes silhouette, surface, and structure without direct narration.

Historical references surface through displacement and recomposition, filtered through a contemporary sensibility that favors balance and function. Nothing resolves fully. Tension remains present across garments, allowing each piece to exist in a state of suspension and ongoing adjustment.