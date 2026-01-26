Discover TAAKK Fall Winter 2026 Collection

TAAKK unveiled its Fall Winter 2026 collection titled, Impulse, Springing Up, yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. The collection takes shape through a direct engagement with ancient Jomon culture. The Jomon period extended for nearly ten thousand years, beginning around ten millennia ago, during a time defined by hunting, gathering, and early cultivation. Communities lived alongside forests, oceans, and rivers, sustaining daily life through coexistence with natural forces.

Japan’s island geography shaped this way of living. Varied terrain and four distinct seasons required constant adaptation. The Jomon people existed within cycles of growth and loss, humanity and nature, chance and fate. Their objects carry dense energy formed through sustained contact with these conditions. That energy resists simplification and remains present through form and surface.

The collection responds to this source through shapes that rise and recede with force. Forms register raw presence and reject restrained minimalism often associated with Japanese beauty. History holds another face of Japan, one marked by urgency, friction, and intensity. TAAKK brings that presence forward through clothing that accepts tension as a generative state.

This force also operates internally. The collection draws from an impulse that disrupts balance and pushes against harmony. Instinct, animal drive, and disruption guide the work. The result feels dynamic and avant-garde, grounded in sensation that extends beyond a specific era or act.

That impulse defines TAAKK’s core and directs Autumn Winter 2026. The garments present calm surfaces that conceal heat beneath. Close examination reveals layered structures and intertwined details. Everyday clothing carries subtle dissonance, and that friction produces strength through wear.

The collection treats form as a result of interaction between hand and material. Artisans follow the fabric through needlework guided by touch and response. Inscriptions and marks allow both maker and textile to change through the process, producing garments that exceed their initial state.

TAAKK Autumn Winter 2026 collection aims to awaken dormant sensibility and unsettle the present, carrying forward the force of coexistence through form, tension, and material action.