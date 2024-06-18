Corneliani’s SS25 Collection: Crafting the Future

Corneliani‘s Spring/Summer 2025 collection merges tradition with innovation, blending classic tailoring with the immersive experience of virtual reality. This collection crafts a multi-sensory environment where the brand’s rich heritage meets modern technology, capturing the dynamic and fluid essence of contemporary fashion and lifestyle.

This collection showcases the harmonious fusion of artisanal craftsmanship and digital intelligence, opening new avenues for creative expression. Various elements, languages, and tools blend in a new augmented reality, heralding a future of style that seamlessly integrates creativity with tradition.

Classic silhouettes and garments worn by sailors and fishermen, such as cabans, navy jackets, and knitwear, are reimagined with luxurious natural fabrics and hyper-functional tech materials. The result is a dynamic, contemporary aesthetic with a color palette of cool industrial grays, natural beige and sand hues, and warm yellow and camel tones. Shapes shift and transform through layers of oversized silhouettes and minimal, linear cuts, breaking conventional norms.

The SS25 collection’s core pieces emphasize comfort and lightness, featuring fine wool and nappa leather, extra-soft cotton, paper-touch nylon, and luminous silk with floral and foliage prints. These materials drive the artistic inspiration towards abstract stylizations. Soft lines harmonize with dense, compact shapes, from boxy poplin T-shirts to sophisticated utility parkas. The cuts are clean and sharp, with unlined constructions rich in detail. The accessory range is meticulously curated, including leather sandals with tonal or contrasting soles, white sneakers with vulcanized soles, all-black nylon bags with leather trim, and a city and travel bag with a block-stripe pattern inspired by an early 1990s archive design. By blurring the lines between formal, casual, and technical styles, the collection offers endless pairing and layering possibilities.