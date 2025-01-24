PFW: OUEST Paris Fall-Winter 2025 Menswear Collection

Arthur Robert’s Fall Winter 2025 collection for OUEST Paris opens with a poignant question: what becomes of the American Dream when it begins to fade? This introspection, sparked by the death of filmmaker David Lynch, infuses the collection with a cinematic quality that draws heavily on the surreal and mysterious. Lynch’s influence is present in the red curtains framing the show, a deliberate nod to Twin Peaks and its enigmatic Red Room, creating a setting where nostalgia and unease intertwine.

The collection revisits quintessential Americana, denim, leather, and rugged textures, but reframes these elements with a contemporary sensibility. Light-washed jeans dominate the lineup, styled in full-denim ensembles that recall tough, utilitarian looks. These pieces pay homage to cultural figures like Karlheinz Weinberger and Stanley Stellar, whose work celebrated unconventional beauty and individuality.

Drawing inspiration from the 1970s and early 2000s, OUEST reimagines classic silhouettes with modern details. Denim cuts take cues from surf suits, offering fresh proportions that feel bold yet wearable. Regenerated black leather and boucle wool add depth, creating a tactile contrast against the denim’s softness.

Denim takes center stage as a uniform of resilience, worn head-to-toe with confidence. The interplay of fabrics, soft washes against structured leathers and textured wools, adds complexity to each look. The choice of materials and cuts suggests a narrative that questions traditional masculinity, embracing contradictions and pushing boundaries. OUEST delves into masculinity with an approach that feels intimate and tactile. Underwear-inspired elements subtly peek through layers, lending a sense of vulnerability to the rugged silhouettes.

The collection’s influences are clear yet thoughtfully reinterpreted. References to Fassbinder’s personal style, Weinberger’s evocative portraits, and the cultural aesthetics of the 1970s and 2000s blend into OUEST’s DNA. Each piece carries a story, offering a fresh take on classic motifs while remaining firmly rooted in Robert’s vision.