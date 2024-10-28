Triple Black’ Nike SB Dunk Low Hits Shelves

Nike embraces Halloween with the release of the SB Dunk Low Pro ISO “Triple Black,” a sleek addition to its Orange Label collection. This dark, tonal take on the classic Dunk silhouette merges style and function, offering a versatile look for both skaters and streetwear enthusiasts.

Built with premium nubuck leather, the upper provides a smooth yet durable finish. The all-black design extends across the perforated toe box, mesh tongues, and inner lining, creating a minimalist aesthetic that works effortlessly on or off the board.

Designed with performance in mind, the sneaker features a black rubber outsole for superior grip, ensuring it holds up under any conditions. With the Dunk Low remaining a cornerstone of both skate and streetwear culture, this stealthy version adds a refined edge to the lineup.

Subtle orange accents on the insole and tongue provide a nod to Nike’s heritage, referencing the brand’s original 1971 shoebox. These thoughtful touches tie the shoe to Nike’s history without disrupting the sleek, understated design.

Now available at select retailers and online, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro ISO “Triple Black” offers the perfect balance of style, performance, and nostalgia. Whether for Halloween or everyday wear, this Orange Label release stands out as a seasonal essential.