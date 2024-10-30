Maluma, the Colombian singer-songwriter and global Latin music icon, introduced his latest venture—a new athletic-wear brand called Remanence—with a high-energy fashion show in Medellín, his hometown. As both owner and creative director, Maluma emphasizes the importance of sustainability, with all pieces designed and produced entirely in Colombia using renewable energy and efficient manufacturing methods. The brand’s philosophy revolves around living in the moment and tapping into one’s inner potential.

Remanence bridges activewear and casualwear, focusing on garments that offer both comfort and aesthetic appeal. The collection is designed to flow seamlessly between activities, catering to those who need versatile clothing for their dynamic lifestyles. Featuring items such as jackets, pants, shorts, and accessories, the collection merges innovative textiles with practical designs, creating functional pieces with fashion-forward appeal.

Maluma’s creative vision was brought to life through a collaboration with designer Ana Villegas, along with the consulting expertise of McKinsey. Reflecting on the project, Maluma described his lifelong relationship with fashion and music: “Fashion and music are my two languages for expressing who I am and what I feel. They motivate me every day, helping me connect with the world as Juan Luis.” For Maluma, these two worlds are intertwined and will continue to shape his creative endeavors moving forward.

The inaugural collection, called NEXIS, draws inspiration from the “gorpcore” aesthetic, blending functional, utilitarian design with modern style. Available online at remanence.com and remanence.co, the collection includes a range of pieces from affordable socks priced at $13 to high-end parkas retailing at $299. Designed with technical fabrics, the collection offers versatility, ideal for both workouts and everyday activities.

Remanence is about finding balance—merging aesthetics with function to empower individuals to live authentically. The brand encourages wearers to express their creativity while focusing on quality and thoughtful craftsmanship.

With Remanence, Maluma continues to build his brand, offering a glimpse into his personal philosophy through clothing that resonates with his identity. The new line marks an exciting chapter in his career, inviting fans to embrace both fashion and functionality on their own terms.