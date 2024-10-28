PUMA and Skepta Launch Second Collaborative Collection

PUMA and Skepta are back with their second full collection, blending the worlds of performance and high fashion in a tech-luxe range that channels the UK grime legend’s distinct style. This latest collaboration reinterprets outdoor gear through Skepta’s creative lens, fusing elements from PUMA’s sportswear archive with cutting-edge design to deliver a collection that’s both functional and fashion-forward.

At the heart of the collection is the Skope Forever Mid, an updated take on the original Skope Forever sneaker that debuted earlier in 2024. With its outdoor-inspired aesthetic, the Skope Forever Mid features a premium leather upper, durable rope laces, and hiking-style lace stays, combining early-2000s design cues with modern materials and craftsmanship. The result is a sneaker that stands out not only in the streetwear scene but also in performance footwear.

Outerwear is a key focus in this collection, with standout pieces like the Pertex Puffer and Pertex Vest. Both items are equipped with zipped storage and display the exclusive PUMA x Skepta badge, offering style and practicality for those who value form and function in their wardrobe. The Knitted Scuba Longsleeve, made using advanced 3D-knitting techniques, adds a technical edge to the lineup, serving as an ideal mid-layer for outdoor adventures. The Graphic T-Shirt, with its uniform-inspired aesthetic, rounds out the apparel offering, delivering a sleek, modern take on streetwear essentials.

Accessories also play a prominent role in this collection. The PUMA x Skepta Grip Bag, a sleek black-out piece, alongside the adjustable 5-Panel Cap and Boonie Hat, ensures the tech-luxe theme is carried through in every detail. These pieces add versatility to the collection, perfect for completing the look with functional and stylish accessories.

The collection’s campaign, shot against the dramatic backdrop of a rock formation, emphasizes the rugged yet refined spirit of the Skope Forever Mid and accompanying outerwear. It’s a bold visual statement that reinforces the collection’s outdoor inspirations while remaining deeply rooted in urban culture.

Set to release on November 2, 2024, the PUMA x Skepta Tech-Luxe Collection will be available on PUMA.co.uk, at the PUMA Store on Carnaby Street, and at select retailers. This drop marks another milestone in the ongoing partnership between the iconic sportswear brand and the pioneering musician, bringing a fresh perspective to tech-inspired luxury fashion.