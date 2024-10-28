in Sneakers, Sportswear

adidas and KoRn Launch 30th Anniversary Collection

Marking 30 years since KoRn’s debut album, this release blends nostalgia with streetwear innovation.

This October, adidas Originals and alt-metal pioneers KoRn return with a powerful tribute to the 30th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album. In their third collaboration, the duo continues to defy convention, combining music and fashion in a way that champions rebellious self-expression. The collection captures the raw energy and attitude that KoRn brought to the music scene in the mid-90s, reinforcing their cultural impact with a bold and distinctive aesthetic.

The apparel line is a standout, blending KoRn’s signature style with adidas’ streetwear expertise. A reversible tracksuit and tartan overshirt headline the collection, offering versatility and a nod to grunge-era fashion. The long-sleeved graphic tee and hoodie inject a sense of nostalgia, incorporating iconic imagery that fans will instantly recognize. Accessories like knee-high socks, a beanie, and a tote bag complement the collection, adding practicality while maintaining the rebellious spirit at its core.

Footwear plays a central role, highlighted by customizable Superstar sneakers that let wearers switch out the stripes to personalize their look. The printed insoles are a special touch, featuring artwork from KoRn’s debut album, further cementing the collection’s nostalgic appeal. The exclusive monochromatic edition, with its all-black and white palette, references the band’s first demo tape, making it a must-have for hardcore fans. Even the KoRn-branded Adilettes provide an unexpected yet fitting addition, ensuring the collaboration offers something for every kind of fan.

At its heart, this collaboration is about rejecting uniformity and embracing individuality. The collection speaks directly to those who feel alienated by mainstream trends, offering a fresh take on self-expression through the lens of music and fashion. KoRn’s gritty, anti-establishment ethos merges seamlessly with adidas Originals’ reputation for pushing boundaries, creating a line that stands out in both style and attitude.

Set to drop on October 31st, this release will be available on adidas CONFIRMED, adidas.com, kornwebstore.com, and select retailers. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the band or someone who thrives on making bold fashion choices, the adidas Originals x KoRn collection is a striking reminder that individualism is always loud, and conformity is never in style.

With a blend of nostalgic elements and fresh innovation, this collection captures the essence of both icons, marking another chapter in their ongoing creative partnership.

