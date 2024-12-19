James Harden Reveals adidas Harden Vol. 9 SS25 Colorways

James Harden has unveiled six new colorways for his signature adidas Harden Vol. 9, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come for the Spring Summer 2025 season. Harden, known for his dynamic presence both on and off the court, shared the designs via Instagram, showcasing a collection that combines performance with bold aesthetics.

The releases begin with the exclusive “Year of the Snake” edition, set to debut in China on Boxing Day. January 25 sees the arrival of the sleek “Cyber Metallic,” followed by the elegant “Pearlized” on February 22, the nature-inspired “Metamorphosis” on March 15, the fiery “Hell Cat” on April 5, and the cool-toned “Ice Metallic” on May 10.

The Harden Vol. 9 continues to emphasize comfort and performance. Featuring a neoprene bootie for a sock-like fit, the design ensures flexibility and support during gameplay. Synthetic overlays add a distinct finish, with colors that range from deep blue and silver to vibrant green, bold red, and icy light blue.

The futuristic curves and subtle branding reflect Harden’s unique style and charisma, while the carbon fiber heel cup, adorned with the Three Stripes and his logo, offers a finishing touch of precision.

Each colorway is designed to stand out, whether on the court or in everyday wear. From the vibrant tones of “Hell Cat” to the refined elegance of “Pearlized,” the collection delivers a range of options for sneaker enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars for these releases, starting with the “Year of the Snake” this December, and experience the adidas Harden Vol. 9 in all its bold iterations throughout 2025.